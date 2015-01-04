Mamata's Nephew Abhishek Slapped at Public Meeting

IANS By

KOLKATA: An unidentified youth slapped West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's nephew and Trinamool Congress MP Abhishek Banerjee when he was addressing a public meeting in West Bengal's East Midnapore district Sunday.



The youth, wearing a cap, and seemingly clicking photos on his mobile phone, came close to Banerjee and slapped him on the face soon after he had started his speech at the meeting convened by the Trinamool Youth Congress (TYC) in Chandipur. Taken aback, Banerjee moved back, and the youth's second attempt to hit him did not succeed.



The Trinamool Youth Congress workers and leaders, present on the dais, caught hold of the youth and started beating him up after pushing him on to the ground.



The seriously-injured youth has been admitted in the local health centre.



The MP from Diamond Harbour heads the TYCA and is widely perceived as Mamata Banerjee's political successor.