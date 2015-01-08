NEW DELHI: Against the backdrop of heightened tensions between India and Pakistan as well as the terror alert, the dosti bus service connecting Delhi and Lahore has been restricted to the Wagah land border since last week.

Originally, vehicles operated by the Delhi Transport Corporation and Pakistan Tourist Development Corporation used to travel the entire route, crossing the border. But since the beginning of this year, buses are being stopped at the border, so that passengers can board the vehicle of the state transport company of that country for the rest of the journey.

External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Syed Akbaruddin clearly indicated that the decision was made by Pakistan, based on their own inputs on threat perception. “This has happened since December 31. If there are security concerns that Pakistan is expressing on its side, then it is for Pakistan to decide what is in their best interests, in terms of security,” Akbaruddin said on Wednesday in Gandhinagar, on the sidelines of the Pravasi Bharatiya Divas.

The dosti bus service began on March 16, 1999. “We hope that it would ply in accordance with their vision and if there are temporary aberrations, we hope these will be sorted out,” added Akbaruddin.

Meanwhile, senior intelligence officials claimed that India had shared specific inputs with Pakistan regarding threats to the Delhi-Lahore bus inside Pakistani territory.

The tip-off is learnt to have been received from a foreign agency and forwarded to Pakistan last week. Officials claimed that Indian spy agencies had received several actionable intelligence tip-offs, post the Wagah-fidayeen attack in November and several steps were taken to counter the terror threats.

“There is continuous flow of intelligence suggesting that Taliban’s Pakistani offshoot(Tehreek-e-Taliban or TTP) may again mount a terror attack targeting the Pakistani side of the Wagah border. Our technical interception in the last month indicated certain activities on land and sea borders,” officials added.

However, what was not clear was that if the threat were to target the Delhi-Lahore bus inside Pakistan territory, why was the PTDC preventing its buses from operating the entire journey inside India, if it were equally safe.

There has been increasing inputs about possible terror attacks ahead of US President Barack Obama’s visit for the Republic Day celebration.