CISF Trooper Found Murdered in Shillong Airport

SHILLONG: A CISF trooper who was posted at the airport here in Meghalaya was found murdered Wednesday night, police said.

However, police ruled out the involvement of any terror group behind the murder.

Amal Raj, head constable of the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF), was found dead inside the Shillong airport. He was hit by a sharp weapon on the back of his head, Ri-Bhoi district police chief C.V.S Reddy told IANS.

"Initially, we thought it was a terror attack, but preliminary investigation revealed otherwise," he said.

The airport, formerly known as Umroi airport, is about 35 km north of Shillong, the state capital of Meghalaya.

Police have registered a case and the body of the dead trooper has been taken to a hospital morgue for autopsy.