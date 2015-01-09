NEW DELHI: Chief Justice of India H L Dattu on Friday praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi as a "good leader" with a foresight and desire to give good governance to the nation.

"I rate him as a good leader, good human being and a man with a foresight and one who wants good governance," he told reporters when asked how he rates the Prime Minister.

The CJI also said the demands of the judiciary have been taken care of by the government and it is always good that all three wings of democracy work according to the set standards.

He said that the judiciary gets positive response from the government and it is "very good".

Read Also: CJI 'Not Upset' Over Abolition of Collegium System