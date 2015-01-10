Home Nation

BJP Still Fancies Holding PDP Hand

Published: 10th January 2015 06:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th January 2015 06:00 AM   |  A+A-

NEW DELHI: The BJP is still hopeful of forging an alliance with the PDP in J&K, even as Governor’s rule was imposed in the state. As the state hurtles towards the January 19 deadline for government formation without an early solution in sight and Governor N N Vohra proposing that the state be brought under Governor’s Rule, the Centre agreed to the demand. Sources said that they along with the PDP would have to walk the extra mile to meet halfway through to arrive at some common ground.“It could be historic moment of PDP patron Mufti Mohammed Sayeed if he moves forward to forge an alliance with the BJP. He would be the only Muslim CM in the country, in alliance with the ruling party at the Centre,” a BJP leader said.

