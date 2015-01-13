MEERUT: A letter, purportedly written by banned terror outfit Students Islamic Movement of India (SIMI), has threatened to blow up a marriage hall on Thana railway road, police said on Tuesday.

According to a complaint filed by the manager of Agrasen Bhavan, the letter was found on January 1 at the gate and it threatened bombing at gate number 1 and 2, between February 6-10, as it is rented out to 'kafirs' (non-Muslims), In-charge, Railway Road police station Hansraj Bhadoria said.

A complaint has been registered in this connection on Tuesday, police said.

Prima facie going by the language of the letter, the letter appears to be a hoax, but the police have nevertheless taken the matter seriously and are investigations are on, they said.

The letter also claimed that SIMI and Lashkar-e-Taiba have joined hands and also declared a war against India, they added.