Will Continue to Work for the People Despite Abuses: Mamata

PTI By

KOLKATA: With the Opposition and a section of the media critical of her party and the government over different issues, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee today put up a brave front saying she will continue to work for the people irrespective of 'abuses' hurled against her.

"No matter how much you (opposition parties and media) abuse me, I will keep working for the people," Banerjee said at a programme here without elaborating.

Banerjee's comment came at a time when Trinamool Congress has found itself in a corner in West Bengal over the ongoing probe in the Saradha ponzi scam in which some of its leaders have faced interrogation by CBI.

Transport Minister Madan Mitra and party MP Srinjoy Bose have been been arrested in connection with the scam. TMC general secretary Mukul Roy has been called by CBI to appear before it in connection with the scam. Banerjee without naming anyone also lashed out at communal politics.

"Religion doesn't mean provoking one religion against another. Religion means existence of all views all religion under one roof. This is the heritage of our country, of our Bengal," she said.

"India means unity in diversity where all languages, all religion, all caste, all creed can stay together," she said inaugurating the new electric cremation centre at Nimtala Burning Ghat in the city.

Calling for respect to all religions, the West Bengal chief minister said "United we stand, divided we fall. We respect all religions... Religion does not teach discrimination. Sadbhavana means sarva dharma samannyay."