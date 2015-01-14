NEW DELHI: A 20-year-old inmate of Tihar jail died in wee hours today at DDU hospital of West Delhi, with family alleging foul play in his death.

Chandan Ray, who was arrested in a case of stalking, was admitted to the medical investigation room of the jail yesterday and was rushed to Deen Dayal Hospital later.

According to the police, the youth had been granted bail by Rohini District Court yesterday and was about to come out of the jail premises today.

The family of the youth alleged that they were not informed about the admission of the youth in the hospital and that he was killed.

"I got a call from an inspector at around 8:30 AM today. He informed me about the death and asked me to come for verification of the body in DDU Hospital, " said Vidyanand Ray, brother of the deceased.

Countering the police's claims that the accused was a "ganja addict for five years", he said that there was nothing wrong with Chandan.

Ray said that the body of Chandan had injury marks and the family suspected that he was hit with sharp objects. "The body had marks on his forehead and there is a deep cut under the right side of his neck. His mouth and eyes were full of blood," said Vidhyanand, a resident of Rajiv Nagar Extension in Rohini.

"Chandan was admitted to jail on January 2. He was rushed to DDU yesterday at 5 PM and died today. He was a ganja addict for last five years. All concerned have been informed," said Mukesh Prasad DIG.