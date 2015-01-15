Home Nation

'Delhi BJP Boss Has Ties with Power Discoms'

Published: 15th January 2015 05:57 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th January 2015 05:57 AM   |  A+A-

NEW DELHI: AAP leader Arvind Kejriwal launched a scathing attack on BJP state president Satish Upadhyay and general secretary Ashish Sood, accusing them of having “close relations” with private power distribution companies (discoms). Upadhyay threatened to file a defamation case against Kejriwal for maligning him on baseless allegations.

While addressing a press meet, Kejriwal alleged that there was a nexus between Upadhyay and the companies, as the firms owned by him were installing meters for the discoms, particularly for Reliance-owned BSES, in the city.

“Delhi BJP chief Satish Upadhyay owns six companies, one of which is NCNL Infomedia Pvt. Ltd, installs and replaces meters for the BSES. Sood has been a director of this company. He (Upadhayay) should come clean on the conflict of interest,” Kejriwal said. The former Delhi CM said that Upadhyay owns 6,000 shares in the New Delhi Communication Network Ltd (NCNL) that also provides services such as installation and replacement of metres to power discoms.  

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
For representational purposes
World Cancer Day: Did you know, men can also fall prey to breast cancer?
On song at 90: Meet the Armyman turned bhajan master
Gallery
On 3rd February 2019 evening, a 'surprise visit' by CBI officials to the Kolkata police chief’s residence sparked a face-off between the state police and the central agency. (On the right, CBI officials are seen being forcibly taken to a police station./
Didi VS Modi: Anatomy of a crisis in photos
Braving chilly weather conditions, over 20 million pilgrims took a holy bath at Sangam-- the confluence of sacred river Ganga, Yamuna and mythical Saraswati--on the occasion of the main auspicious bathing day of 'Mauni Amavasya' on Monday. (Photo: PTI)
Staggering 1.81 crore people throng to take dip at Sangam on 'Mauni Amavasya'
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp