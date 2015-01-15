'Delhi BJP Boss Has Ties with Power Discoms'

Express News Service By

NEW DELHI: AAP leader Arvind Kejriwal launched a scathing attack on BJP state president Satish Upadhyay and general secretary Ashish Sood, accusing them of having “close relations” with private power distribution companies (discoms). Upadhyay threatened to file a defamation case against Kejriwal for maligning him on baseless allegations.

While addressing a press meet, Kejriwal alleged that there was a nexus between Upadhyay and the companies, as the firms owned by him were installing meters for the discoms, particularly for Reliance-owned BSES, in the city.

“Delhi BJP chief Satish Upadhyay owns six companies, one of which is NCNL Infomedia Pvt. Ltd, installs and replaces meters for the BSES. Sood has been a director of this company. He (Upadhayay) should come clean on the conflict of interest,” Kejriwal said. The former Delhi CM said that Upadhyay owns 6,000 shares in the New Delhi Communication Network Ltd (NCNL) that also provides services such as installation and replacement of metres to power discoms.