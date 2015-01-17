Home Nation

Mamata Banerjee Is the Last Word in Bengal: Madan Mitra

Published: 17th January 2015 03:54 PM  |   Last Updated: 17th January 2015 03:55 PM   |  A+A-

Madan-Mitra-PTI
By IANS

KOLKATA: West Bengal Transport Minister Madan Mitra, arrested by CBI for his alleged involvement in Saradha scam, said on Saturday Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee was the "last word in the state".

"Mamata Banerjee is the last word in West Bengal," he told reporters while being brought to state-run SSKM Hospital for a medical check-up from Alipore Central Correctional Home here.

"Mamata Banerjee will remain at the helm of West Bengal for the next 20 years," he said asserting that the Trinamool Congress would win the coming by-elections for Bongaon Lok Sabha and Krishnaganj assembly seats.

Mitra was examined by a medical board and his health was found to be satisfactory, SSKM sources said. The board has advised another check-up for the minister after three weeks.

The minister was advised a check-up after two weeks when he was examined by the board on January 3.

Mitra was arrested by CBI in December last year for his alleged involvement in the multi-crores worth Saradha scam and is at present in judicial remand.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
For representational purposes
World Cancer Day: Did you know, men can also fall prey to breast cancer?
On song at 90: Meet the Armyman turned bhajan master
Gallery
On 3rd February 2019 evening, a 'surprise visit' by CBI officials to the Kolkata police chief’s residence sparked a face-off between the state police and the central agency. (On the right, CBI officials are seen being forcibly taken to a police station./
Didi VS Modi: Anatomy of a crisis in photos
Braving chilly weather conditions, over 20 million pilgrims took a holy bath at Sangam-- the confluence of sacred river Ganga, Yamuna and mythical Saraswati--on the occasion of the main auspicious bathing day of 'Mauni Amavasya' on Monday. (Photo: PTI)
Staggering 1.81 crore people throng to take dip at Sangam on 'Mauni Amavasya'
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp