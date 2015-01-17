Mamata Banerjee Is the Last Word in Bengal: Madan Mitra

IANS By

KOLKATA: West Bengal Transport Minister Madan Mitra, arrested by CBI for his alleged involvement in Saradha scam, said on Saturday Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee was the "last word in the state".

"Mamata Banerjee is the last word in West Bengal," he told reporters while being brought to state-run SSKM Hospital for a medical check-up from Alipore Central Correctional Home here.

"Mamata Banerjee will remain at the helm of West Bengal for the next 20 years," he said asserting that the Trinamool Congress would win the coming by-elections for Bongaon Lok Sabha and Krishnaganj assembly seats.

Mitra was examined by a medical board and his health was found to be satisfactory, SSKM sources said. The board has advised another check-up for the minister after three weeks.

The minister was advised a check-up after two weeks when he was examined by the board on January 3.

Mitra was arrested by CBI in December last year for his alleged involvement in the multi-crores worth Saradha scam and is at present in judicial remand.