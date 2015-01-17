BHOPAL: The Government Railway police on Friday arrested a man for allegedly planting a bomb on the Godwana Express on January 11 to frame up his brother-in-law and sister with whom he had a property dispute.

Police are probing other possible angles too, Director General of Police Maithlisharan Gupt said.

The accused has been identified as Vineet Kumar (55), a native of Beldari Tola, Gaya district, Bihar and was living in Jabalpur under a false name 'Praveen Awasthi', he said.

The police team zeroed in on Kumar after questioning his brother-in-law in Patna.

Kumar had also obtained a fake voter identity card in the name of Praveen Awasthi, the DGP said.

He told the police during interrogation that when he was posted as an assistant engineer with Rural Development Authority in Bihar in 2006-07, he was arrested for a fraud to the tune of Rs 48 lakh. After spending three months in Patna's Beur Jail, he got bail and later fled from the state and settled down in Jabalpur under the fake name.

He further told police that his brother-in-law Vijay Kumar Singh and sister Kamla Kumari had grabbed his entire property and framed him up in several false cases.

"To settle the score, he placed a packet containing a bomb, a battery, a wire and a switch in a sleeper coach of the Gondwana Express alongwith some papers leading to his brother-in-law and sister," the DGP said.

After a passenger alerted about the packet, constable Kamlesh Kumar disposed it of in a pond. Gupt has announced a reward of Rs 10,000 for the constable.