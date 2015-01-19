Home Nation

Congress Leader P Venkata Rao is Dead

PTI

VIJAYAVADA: Congress leader and former Andhra Pradesh minister Paladugu Venkata Rao passed away at a hospital in Hyderabad today. He was 75.

Rao, presently an MLC, was admitted to a private hospital at Hyderabad in the early hours today after he complained of chest pain. He died during treatment, PCC secretary K Shivaji said.

Hailing from Gogulampadu village in Krishna district, Rao joined the Youth Congress after his college education and got elected as an MLC in 1972.

He was elected twice from Nuziveed Assembly seat in 1978 and 1989.

He also served as Cabinet minister twice in Andhra Pradesh.

Rao was also elected as MLC in 2007 and 2009.

His last rites will be held on Wednesday at Nuziveed in Krishna district, party sources said.

AP Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu, Leader of Opposition in state Assembly Y S Jaganmohan Reddy, APCC president N Raghuveera Reddy and many other political leaders expressed grief over Rao's demise and paid tributes to him.

