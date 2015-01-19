Police Links Infiltration to Possible Militant Attacks in J&K

SRINAGAR: The police chief of Jammu and Kashmir has linked infiltration of militants from across the border to possible attacks in the State ahead of country’s Republic Day.

“Infiltration of militants from across the border is directly linked to possible militant attacks in the State head of Republic Day,” J&K DGP K Rajendra told Express.

He said they have seen in the past that after successful infiltration bids, militants have been carrying out strikes in the State.

Three major militant attacks in the State last year had taken place immediately after infiltration of militants.

13 persons including four army men, four policemen, two civilians and three militants were killed in militant attack in border districts of Samba and Kathua in Jammu province on September last year.

On November 27, 10 persons including three army men and three civilians were killed when infiltrating militants targeted civilians near International Border (IB) in Arnia sector of Jammu. Four militants were also killed in the gunfight.

On December 5, militants attacked an army camp in Mohura, Uri, close to Line of Control (LoC) in North killing eight army men and three policemen. Six militants were also killed in the firefight.

DGP said in the first fortnight of Pakistani forces were resorting to near daily ceasefire violations along Line of Control (LoC) and International Border (IB) in Jammu and firing on Indian posts and civilian areas.

After a brief lull, Pakistani troops again fired on Indian posts in Samba sector today.

Army’s defence spokesperson in Jammu, Lt Col Manish Mehta, told Express that surveillance and infiltration grid along the LoC and IB in Jammu is in place.

“The security men and officers are on alert to thwart any infiltration attempts by militants from across the border,” he said.

BSF sources said the deployment of border guards along the IB in Jammu has been increased.

“The patrolling and strength of the border guards has been increased and every possible measure has been taken to prevent infiltration of militants,” they said.

General Officer Commanding (GOC), 16 Corps, Lt Gen K H Singh had recently warned that there were inputs about possibility of attacks by militants on “soft targets” like schools, religious places, security convoys and civilian areas in the State ahead of US President Barack Obama’s India visit.

Obama will start his three-day India visit on January 25.