BJP Announces Candidates for Bengal Bypolls

PTI By

KOLKATA: The son of a former Trinamool Congress minister Manjul Krishna Thakur, who had quit the party last week, would fight on a BJP ticket in the ensuing Lok Sabha by-polls from Bongaon.

The BJP announced that Subroto Thakur would fight for the Lok Sabha seat while Prof Manbendra Roy will contest from Krishnaganj Assembly seat in West Bengal.

Polling for both the seats would be held on February 13.

On January 15, Manjul Krishna, Refugee Relief and Rehabilitation minister, had joined the BJP along with his son accusing the state government and the party of functioning in a 'whimsical' way.