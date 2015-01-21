Bedi Promises Better Administration, Policing if Voted to Power

PTI By

NEW DELHI: BJP's chief ministerial candidate Kiran Bedi today said coming out with a "white paper" for every government department and initiating a "security index" to ensure better policing will be her priorities if the party is voted to power in the upcoming Delhi Assembly polls.

"Once we are in power every government department will give us a white paper enabling us to find out where we are and where are we beginning from. To find out the pending issues, newer challenges, the reports will be put on the websites of the departments. We will give Delhi the government it deserves," she said.

Addressing a rally yesterday, Bedi, a former IPS officer, had showed her willingness to keep the education department and home guards with herself if she becomes the chief minister.

Speaking to reporters during a roadshow on her way to file nomination today, Bedi said that she will initiate a "perceptional security index" in order to identify the unsafe areas of the capital.

"Probably for the first time Delhi will see a perceptional security index. Through it, we will find in which areas we are more unsafe, where we are safer be it North, South, West, East and find out the common reasons behind that," she said.

Bedi will file her nomination from the Krishna Nagar constituency today.