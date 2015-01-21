NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi is likely to address four election rallies in Delhi ahead of the upcoming polls even as BJP has decided to unleash 40 star campaigners to woo voters here. Apart from BJP President Amit Shah, the names of Union Ministers Rajnath Singh, Arun Jaitley, Sushma Swaraj, Nitin Gadkari and Venkaiah Naidu have been included in BJP's list of heavyweight campaigners.

Former MP Navjyot Singh Sidhu and Haryana chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar, too, are set to canvass for votes for the party in Delhi while BJP will also be roping in its celebrity MPs, one of them being Hema Malini.

"Four rallies by Modi have been scheduled in the national capital ahead of the Assembly polls on Feb. 7. Their dates are being finalised," said a senior party leader.

"The prime minister and Shah's rallies will help us woo voters. It will also help the party beat AAP convener Arvind Kejriwal's rallies," the BJP leader added.

Meanwhile, Delhi BJP chief Satish Upadhyay said that the party has sent a list of its 40 star campaigners to the Election Commission.

"Our star campaigners will take part in these elections and address different poll rallies every day," Upadhyay said.

BJP is leaving no stone unturned in its bid to return to power after a gap of 16 years in the national capital.

Modi had addressed a public rally on January 10 at the Ramlila Ground here in which chief ministers of Haryana, Jharkhand and Maharashtra -- three states where BJP recently formed its government -- too, had appealed for support for the party.