Protests over Tickets Continue to Rock Delhi BJP

NEW DELHI: The protests by supporters of BJP leaders, who were denied tickets for the February 7 Assembly elections, entered the second day on Wednesday. The party’s national leadership, meanwhile, has warned the leaders to fall in line or face the music.

Loyalists of state BJP vice-president Abhay Verma continued to protest at the state BJP office after he was denied an Assembly ticket from Laxmi Nagar. One of the supporters said that the party has denied a ticket to a deserving candidate, which may cost the BJP heavily in the coming polls.

Delhi BJP in-charge Prabhat Jha was unhappy with the ongoing series of protests, and he pulled up Verma for the same. He was heard calling out to the workers to end the protest or be ready to face action. Supporters of the party’s state president Satish Upadhyay, who was also denied a ticket, protested against the party decision.

“The party is keeping a close eye on leaders and their supporters who come out openly against the party leadership. The party has decided to strictly deal with any attempt to derail the party’s election campaign,” he added. Verma’s supporters in the party’s Poorvanchal cell have also threatened to resign and some of them have already submitted their resignations.

“It is not a protest, it was affection of the party workers for their leaders that came out into the open. The party can give tickets to only 70 candidates and the most deserving have got the opportunity to contest the elections,” Upadhyay said.