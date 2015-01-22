Home Nation

Protests over Tickets Continue to Rock Delhi BJP

Published: 22nd January 2015 06:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd January 2015 04:23 AM   |  A+A-

NEW DELHI: The protests by supporters of BJP leaders, who were denied tickets for the February 7 Assembly elections, entered the second day on Wednesday. The party’s national leadership, meanwhile, has warned the leaders to fall in line or face the music.

Loyalists of state BJP vice-president Abhay Verma continued to protest at the state BJP office after he was denied an Assembly ticket from Laxmi Nagar. One of the supporters said that the party has denied a ticket to a deserving candidate, which may cost the BJP heavily in the coming polls.

BJP.JPGDelhi BJP in-charge Prabhat Jha was unhappy with the ongoing series of protests, and he pulled up Verma for the same. He was heard calling out to the workers to end the protest or be ready to face action. Supporters of the party’s state president Satish Upadhyay, who was also denied a ticket, protested against the party decision.

“The party is keeping a close eye on leaders and their supporters who come out openly against the party leadership. The party has decided to strictly deal with any attempt to derail the party’s election campaign,” he added. Verma’s supporters in the party’s Poorvanchal cell have also threatened to resign and some of them have already submitted their resignations.

“It is not a protest, it was affection of the party workers for their leaders that came out into the open. The party can give tickets to only 70 candidates and the most deserving have got the opportunity to contest the elections,” Upadhyay said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Farmers at Parliament Street during Day II of their Kisan Mukti March on Friday | Parveen Negi
National Farmers' day: Looking back at the Farmers' Marches of 2018
Tribal culture in limelight in Vijayawada
Gallery
In this December 1968, file photo made available by NASA, Lt. Col. William A. Anders, Apollo 8 lunar module pilot, looks out of a window during the spaceflight. (NASA via AP, File)
NASA's first flight to moon marks 50th anniversary
Indonesia's disaster management agency says the death toll from a tsunami believed to be triggered by a volcanic eruption has climbed to 281, with over 1000 others injured and 28 missing. (Photo | AP)
Death toll in Indonesia tsunami rises to 281
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp