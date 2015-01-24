NEW DELHI: Aam Aadmi Party is the 'B Team' of BJP and the Congress had "chosen a lesser evil" by supporting Arvind Kejriwal in forming the government in Delhi in 2013, Congress leader Digvijay Singh said today.

In a series of tweets, Singh suggested that his consistent stand that AAP was 'B Team' of BJP has been vindicated.

The Congress General Secretary, a known detractor of the BJP and the Sangh Parivar, said the Congress supported Kejriwal in forming the government in Delhi in 2013 because "we chose a lesser evil".

"AAP and Kejriwal are B Team of BJP. If you ask why then we supported AAP. We had to choose between BJP and its B Team, we chose lesser evil," Singh tweeted.

He alleged that Kejriwal attended the meeting of the Vivekanand International Foundation in 2010 with Sangh ideologues S Gurumurthy, K N Govindacharya and other leaders of the RSS.

"Didn't Kejriwal attend meeting in Feb 2010 in Vivekanand International Foundation along with Gurumurty Govindacharya & other RSS leaders?

"Weren't Ramdev and a representative of Sri Sri Ravishankar also present in the meeting at Vivekanand International Foundation in Feb 2010?," he asked.

"...Every word I said about the Pseudo Civil Society Activists has come true," the Rajya Sabha MP said.

BJP, however, termed as "hilarious and ridiculous" Singh's statement that AAP is a 'B team' of the Congress.

"If they knew all this, why were they supporting the Aam Aadmi Pary in formation of Government in Delhi?", BJP spokesperson Sambit Patra asked.

Congress had lost power in the last assembly years after 15 years in office and just got eight of the total 70 seats, majority of them from the minority dominated areas.