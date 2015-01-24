NEW DELHI: The 66th Republic Day parade on Jan 26 and Prime Minister Narendra Modi's message to the country will be telecast live for Indian and international audiences on the Colors and Rishtey channels, the feed originating from national broadcaster Doordarshan.



This is the first time the two channels will simulcast the Republic Day celebrations along with Doordarshan. The telecast will also reach out to the international markets like Middle East and North African countries, Britain and the US.



"The iconic Republic Day parade and the Prime Minister's message to the nation is content that drives cohesive viewing in families. Being able to bring to our audience the much awaited parade and message from our Prime Minister Narendra Modi, live, is a privilege and a source of pride for the team at Colors and Rishtey," Raj Nayak, CEO, Colors TV said in a statement.



"This is our way to celebrate our 66th Republic Day, by bringing it closer to our audiences, in India and the world," he added.



US President Barack Obama will arrive here Sunday. This would be the first time that a US president will be the guest of honour at the Republic Day parade.



"For the first time in history, we have a US president attending the Republic Day celebrations and we are able to simulcast this historic event live to our audiences," Nayak said.