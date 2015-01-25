Minor Fire at Russian Embassy

IANS By

NEW DELHI: A fire broke out at Russian Embassy in Chanakyapuri diplomatic enclave of the capital, a fire official said.



"A minor fire broke out at the ground floor of Mini Health Club in Russian embassy around 10 a.m. Six fire tenders were rushed to the spot and they took an hour to douse the fire," said an official of the Delhi Fire Service.



Police suspected the fire was caused by electrical short circuiting inside the club. No one was injured in the fire.