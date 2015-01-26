Obama to Meet Congress Party Leaders

PTI By

NEW DELHI: After attending the Republic Day parade at the majestic Rajpath, US President Barack Obama would meet Congress party leaders tomorrow, the White House said tonight.

A meeting with Congress party leaders was not initially on President Obama's agenda, made public so far.

But it has been customary for US leaders, including the President, to meet leaders of the opposition parties during their India trip.

The White House, however, did not release the names of the Congress leaders who would be meeting Obama.

The meeting is scheduled for 3pm and is closed for the press.

Obama will participate in the Republic Day celebrations as the chief guest at the invitation of the Prime Minister Narendra Modi. First Lady Michelle Obama will also attend the celebrations.

After his meeting with Congress party leaders, Obama will attend a reception with President Pranab Mukherjee.

In the evening, Obama will participate in a CEO roundtable at the Taj Palace Hotel with Modi and deliver remarks at a US-India business summit, said the White House.