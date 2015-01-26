NEW DELHI: If the civil nuclear agreement was the centrepiece of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and US President Barack Obama’s meeting on Sunday, Mahatma Gandhi and gender equality were the themes President Pranab Mukherjee focused on in his address to the nation on the eve of the 66th Republic Day.

It was, as if, Mukherjee was denouncing attitudes that were chipping away at the tenets of the Constitution and reminding citizens that it was Gandhian philosophy that made “India a role model for today’s world”.

The President could well have been making an indirect mention of Obama’s visit to the Rajghat on Saturday, when the latter picked up four of Gandhi’s seminal books.

In Gandhian philosophy, Mukherjee said, lay the essence of “democracy, freedom of faith, gender equality; and an economic upsurge for those trapped in the throes of dire poverty”.

He said the National Congress had passed the resolution of “Purna Swaraj” that set the stage for India’s independence from the British rule. The President invoked Jawaharlal Nehru, Sardar Patel, Subhash Chandra Bose, Bhagat Singh, Rabindranath Tagore and Subramanya Bharathi and hailed them as the leaders who created the political discourse that eventually led to the independence of a subjugated nation.

The second issue the President focused on was violence against women. Raising questions on how India, which once produced path-breaking philosophy, could come to such a pass that it could no longer provide security to its women, Mukherjee said it “pains” him “to see that Mother India is not respected by her own children” and that the safety of the country’s women was comprised.

Rapes, murders, harassment, kidnapping and dowry deaths have made women feel unsafe even in their own homes, Mukherjee said, asking citizens to take a pledge to protect women.

The President said only a nation that respected and empowered its women could become a “global power”. “Every Indian must take a pledge to protect the honour of women from violence of any kind. Only a nation that respects and empowers its women can become a global power,” he said.

“Where have we failed, as parents, teachers and leaders, that our children have forgotten all tenets of decent behaviour and respect for women?” he said.