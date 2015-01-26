UP Chief Minister Greets People on Republic Day

IANS By

LUCKNOW: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav greeted the people of the state on the Republic Day Monday, saying it was opportunity to pay respects to the martyrs who sacrificed their lives for the country's freedom.

In a statement issued late Sunday, the chief minister said the day provided a chance to introspect how far the country had come in achieving the ideals for which freedom fighters laid down their lives.

He expressed hope that on this national festival people will commit themselves to take the country forward on the path of progress and prosperity.