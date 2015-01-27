Home Nation

Made-in-Gujarat Powertrain Part Adds Firepower to Obama's Beast?

Gujrat based company supplies injector caps used for the power train of the safest armored vehicle, Obama\'s Beast.

Published: 27th January 2015 05:58 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th January 2015 08:16 AM   |  A+A-

BEAST_1402595f

NEW DELHI: There could be a little bit of Modi’s Gujarat in US President Barack Obama’s limousine ‘The Beast’. Although, the technical specifications of the safest armoured vehicle are top secret, it is learnt that a company based in Bhavnagar, Gujarat, is the supplier of injector caps that is used for powertrain in the engine built by General Motors in Detroit.

The component is related to the operation of the internal combustion engine and has a role in its fuel consumption and emission. It was a proud moment for Mehul Bhai Tamboli of Tamboli Castings when President Obama and first Lady Michelle Obama arrived in ‘The Beast’ for the Republic Day parade on Monday.

Mehul Bhai told Express that there were only two suppliers of injector caps, including Tamboli Castings, for GM Cadillac across the globe. Another company is US based ‘Hitchner’ that also supplies the most important part. Mehul Bhai said only these two companies supplied injector caps to Bosch which manufactures Powertrain for GM’s ‘Beast’.“There is a 50-50 chance that ‘The Beast’ used by President Obama today has injector caps made in Bhavnagar. There are around a dozen ‘Beasts’ in the President’s service and that is why I’m saying it could be either from ‘Hitchner’ or from Tamboli Casting,” Mehul Bhai said.

Each ‘Beast’ costs approximately $1.5 million with features like military-grade armour, in built communications, fire-suppression system, Special night-vision cameras, tear gas cannons, blood banks, protection from chemical weapons and steel wheels etc.

The Beast also has armoured fuel tank, Kevlar-reinforced run-flat tyres and its own in-built oxygen supply system.  A week before arrival of Obama, the security agencies of India and US debated whether President Obama would use Beast to reach Rajpath for the Republic Day celebrations or drive with President Pranab Mukherjee in latter’s official car.

