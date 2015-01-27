NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi and US President Barack Obama on Monday took trade relations between India and the US on a new path during a high-energy engagement with top CEOs of the two countries.

Modi assured of providing an open business environment, a predictable tax regime and removal of “uncertainties” cloud ing the business landscape.

For his part, besides promising $4 billion in lending by US banks, Obama said the US was ready to help India grow by working with it in developing infrastructure such as railways and clean energy plants.

Suggesting a better tax environment to make India an attractive business destination, Obama said, “There is great interest on the part of US companies to find consistency, clarity, greater simplicity in regulatory and tax environment. If that occurs I think we are going to see lot more business in India.” “We can work together to develop new technologies and partner in next-generation clean energy projects and upgrade railways, roads, ports, airports and broadband connectivity,” he said.

Appreciating Modi for ironing out the problems faced by investors, he said, “PM Modi has brought new energy and vigour to redesigning the architecture in India so that more business and greater growth takes place.”

Assuring the 100-strong group of business heads at the US-India business council meeting, in an obvious reference to retrospective taxation that kept investors away from India in the past, Modi said, “You will find a tax regime that is predictable and competitive. We have removed some of the excesses of the past. We will address the remaining uncertainties.”

Modi told the gathering that he would personally monitor the implementation of big projects. He said the scale of India’s dream ranges from aviation to defence and railway infrastructure, in all of which India would welcome business.