Car Gutted as Firecracker Lands on it During Bedi Road Show

NEW DELHI: A private vehicle was today gutted after a spark from a firecracker landed on it allegedly during a road show held by BJP's chief ministerial candidate Kiran Bedi in northeast Delhi, police said.

The owner of the vehicle has registered an FIR in the matter against unknown persons.

In the incident which took place this evening in the Jafrabad area, a car parked in the area where Bedi was holding her road show caught fire after a spark allegedly landed on it from the bursting of firecrackers during the event.

An FIR has been registered under Sections 285 and 427 against unknown persons and further investigations are on in the matter, police said.