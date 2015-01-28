KLF Chief Mintoo Tried to Rope in Punjabi Youngsters in SE Asia

Harpreet Bajwa By

CHANDIGARH: Investigations after the arrest of Sikh militant Jagtar Singh alias Tara, assassin of former Punjab CM Beant Singh, have revealed that the militants in collusion with Pakistan’s ISI are setting up bases in Southeast Asian countries and trying to recruit youth from the State.

Interrogation of Khalistan Liberation Front (KLF) chief Harminder Singh alias Mintoo revealed ISI’s plan to recruit and train Punjabi youth in countries such as Thailand and Malaysia. Mintoo wanted to strengthen the KLF and develop contacts with supporters and financiers of terrorism outside India, said a source.

Top Khalistan Tiger Force operative, Goldy, was arrested on November 6 last from Chennai after he was brought back from Malaysia by the Punjab Police. He is wanted for the assassination of Rashtriya Sikh Sangat chief Rulda Singh in 2009. He was also involved in two bomb blasts in Patiala and Ambala in 2010, after which he escaped to Nepal, and from there travelled on a fake passport to Thailand. There he started a company, Euro 2014 Private Limited, in Bangkok and remained in touch with terrorists based in Pakistan, North America and Europe. He also provided infrastructure support to Punjabi terrorists.

“The youth are sent to Pakistan from these countries for training and then sent to India for terror activities. There are different modules and one module does not know what the other has been trained for,” said an officer.

“All these terrorists were in touch with each other. Entry into Southeast Asian countries is easy. One can easily get visa on arrival,” the officer added.

Intelligence sources said the police are keeping an eye out for Sikh militants in Southeast Asian countries and Australia. Already, they are under the scanner in Europe and other countries, due to which they have been shifting their base to Southeast Asia.

A source claimed that during interrogation, Tara revealed that he was in touch with some Pakistan-based terrorists to avenge the attack on another accused in the case Jagtar Singh Hawara during a court hearing.

Uttaranchal resident Devi Singh, the fourth accused involved in the 2004 Burail jailbreak and who escaped along with three assassins of Beant Singh, is currently living in Pakistan after converting to Sikhism and runs a dairy farm there, claimed a a officer citing Tara’s revelations.

Tara stayed in Punjab and neighbouring states for over a year after his escape from Burail jail before sneaking out of India, as he then went to Nepal and then to Pakistan. “Tara re-entered Thailand from Pakistan in mid of last year. He had also visited Cambodia and Malaysia to make his passport stronger so that he can finally move to Europe,” said an official.

Infighting led to arrest

After his ambition to become chief of Babbar Khalsa International (BKI) was thwarted by its leader Wadhawa Singh, Tara floated his own terror outfit named the Khalistan Tiger Force. It was after that information about his whereabouts got leaked out.