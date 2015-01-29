NEW DELHI: The BJP has deputed its big guns to carpetbomb the AAP with a series of rallies and high-voltage campaign in the Delhi elections.

The party has deputed almost all its senior Union Ministers, MPs and Chief Ministers from the party-ruled states to micro-manage the election campaigns in various constituencies. The saffron party’s biggest worry is the disinterest of many senior state leaders in supporting CM candidate Kiran Bedi’s campaign, who, they claimed, was brought in at the last hour, overlooking them.

To counter the AAP, the BJP has deployed 14 Union Ministers and all their state Chief Ministers in the campaign. On Wednesday, Union External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj extensively campaigned in areas such as R K Puram, Mehrauli and Sangam Vihar, while HRD Minister Smriti Irani campaigned in Bawana, Rithala and Mundka constituencies. Haryana Chief Minister M L Khattar campaigned in Bijwasan and Delhi Cantonment areas, and Satpal Maharaj, a Parliamentarian and powerful leader from Uttarakhand, held rallies at Sultanpur Mazra and Kirari.

On Thursday, Sushma will hold rallies in Najafgarh and Tilak Nagar areas and Irani at Shakur Basti, Tri Nagar, Shalimar Bagh and Model Town. The BJP will get its senior leader and three-time Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan to campaign in Karol Bagh and Wazirpur.

In the meantime, cricketer-turned-politico Navjot Singh Sidhu, who has been out of political scene for a long time, will make a comeback with three ralies scheduled for Thursday. Rao Inderjit Singh, Minister of State (independent charge) for Planning, Statistics and Programme, will campaign in Jat-dominated area of Badli.

Apart from them, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Rajnath Singh will hold huge rallies in the national capital.

Union Finance Minister Arun Jaitley has been entrusted with the task of coordinating the BJP’s Delhi campaign. He is personally monitoring the campaigning and has decided to spend two hours at state party office every afternoon till the polls on February 7. On Wednesday, Jaitley interacted with state president Satish Upadhyay and other party functionaries.

On Tuesday, Jaitley interacted with all the sitting BJP councillors and directed them to intensify campaigning. Corporate Affairs Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will look after the media and campaign strategy.

The BJP has asked Central Ministers like J P Nadda, Thawarchand Gehlot, Dharmendra Pradhan, Piyush Goyal and Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi to look after specific areas in the capital, each comprising a cluster of constituencies. They will look after the poll preparations, and liaison with the candidate and other leaders.

Senior leaders Upset with bedi

Senior Delhi leaders are upset that Bedi, a former IPS officer and a political novice, was para-dropped as the CM candidate four days after she joined the BJP. She has also been given a safe seat Krishna Nagar, which was earlier Union Minister Harshvardhan’s home constituency.

Cong sop to woo Slum Dwellers

New Delhi: In a bid to reconnect with the people living in slum clusters, the Congress on Wednesday promised free permanent shelters with all basic amenities at their respective locations in the national capital. The party released a draft of the proposed housing Act, which it promised to pass within a year of government formation. There are about 25 lakh voters living in about 1,000 clusters and they play a critical role in 22 of the 70 constituencies. Releasing a copy of the draft Act, Congress campaign committee chief Ajay Maken said that each slum dweller would be provided with either 25 or 40 sq m free shelter.