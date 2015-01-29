Home Nation

Was in Loop About Jaishankar Appointment: Sushma

Published: 29th January 2015 10:24 PM  |   Last Updated: 29th January 2015 10:35 PM   |  A+A-

Jaishankar-Sushma-PTI
By IANS

NEW DELHI: External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj Thursday said she was aware of the move to appoint S. Jaishankar as the new foreign secretary and had spoken about it to incumbent Sujatha Singh.

In a series of tweets, hours after Jaishankar met her after taking charge, Sushma Swaraj said: "Since Jaishankar was retiring on 31st January, we had to issue orders of his appointment before that date."

"Then I spoke to Ms Sujatha Singh personally. I told her that the government wanted to appoint Dr. Jaishankar as Foreign Secretary," the minister tweeted.

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
For representational purposes
World Cancer Day: Did you know, men can also fall prey to breast cancer?
On song at 90: Meet the Armyman turned bhajan master
Gallery
On 3rd February 2019 evening, a 'surprise visit' by CBI officials to the Kolkata police chief’s residence sparked a face-off between the state police and the central agency. (On the right, CBI officials are seen being forcibly taken to a police station./
Didi VS Modi: Anatomy of a crisis in photos
Braving chilly weather conditions, over 20 million pilgrims took a holy bath at Sangam-- the confluence of sacred river Ganga, Yamuna and mythical Saraswati--on the occasion of the main auspicious bathing day of 'Mauni Amavasya' on Monday. (Photo: PTI)
Staggering 1.81 crore people throng to take dip at Sangam on 'Mauni Amavasya'
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp