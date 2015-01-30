Special Court Directs CBI to Further Investigate a Coal Scam Case
By Online Desk | Published: 30th January 2015 01:56 PM |
Last Updated: 30th January 2015 01:56 PM | A+A A- |
NEWDELHI: Special court directs CBI to further investigate a coal scam case
Ex-Minister of State for Coal, Santosh Bagrodia, ex-Coal Secretary H C Gupta prima facie committed offence of criminal misconduct
Bagrodia, Gupta prima facie facilitated accused firm AMR Iron & Steel Pvt to obtain Bander coal block "unlawfully": Court.
Court directs CBI to file progress report of its further investigation in the case on February 13