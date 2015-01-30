NEWDELHI: Special court directs CBI to further investigate a coal scam case

Ex-Minister of State for Coal, Santosh Bagrodia, ex-Coal Secretary H C Gupta prima facie committed offence of criminal misconduct

Bagrodia, Gupta prima facie facilitated accused firm AMR Iron & Steel Pvt to obtain Bander coal block "unlawfully": Court.

Court directs CBI to file progress report of its further investigation in the case on February 13