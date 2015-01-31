Shiv Sena Should Not Air Views Through Newspaper Edits: BJP

PTI By

MUMBAI: Taking a strong view of an editorial in Shiv Sena mouthpiece 'Saamana' criticising the government over drought-relief, Maharashtra education minister Vinod Tawde on Saturday said it should not air views through the newspaper.

Talking to reporters here, Tawde said Shiv Sena was a part of the government and instead of criticising through newspaper editorials, it should discuss the issues at the government level.

"A wrong message goes if such criticism is made publicly. Efforts are on to set up a co-ordination committee to ensure better understanding between the alliance partners," Tawde said.

BJP leadership had conveyed its views about the editorial to Shiv Sena, he added.

Yesterday, the Saamana editorial said the government in the state had changed, but the plight of farmers continued, and despite Devendra Fadnavis, a Vidarbha politician, becoming the Chief Minister, farmers in that region were still committing suicide.

"He was rolling out red carpet in Davos recently for foreign investors while farmers were killing themselves," it said.

Meanwhile, Congress spokesperson Sachin Sawant endorsed Shiv Sena's views on government's handling of the drought situation, but also took a jibe. "What the party has said is true. This is happening when the Shiv Sena is in the government," he said.