KOLKATA: The Navy on Tuesday launched three follow-on Water Jet Fast Attack Craft (WJFAC) at Garden Reach Shipbuilders & Engineers here. They were launched by Medha Murugesan, wife of Vice Admiral P Murugesan, Vice Chief of the Naval Staff.

The three Naval Ships – Tarmugli, Tillanchang, Tihayu – are named after different islands in Andaman and Nicobar group of islands, and are among the four such warships being built by GRSE presently. Two of these ships are scheduled to be delivered to the Navy this year and are also among ‘follow-on’ series of 10 WJFACs delivered by GRSE to the Indian Navy during 2009 to 2011. Vice Admiral Murugesan asserted that Indian Navy had been the torch-bearer in the drive for indigenous construction of warships. He acknowledged the role of GRSE as a reliable partner in pursuing the national goal of ‘Make in India’. The Vice Admiral commended the GRSE team for their significant contribution towards meeting the Navy’s growing requirement of state-of-the-art warships. They are designed for a maximum speed of 35 knots with an endurance of nearly 2,000 nautical miles at 12-14 knots.

The WJFAC are powered by the latest 4000-series MTU engines with advanced machinery control system. The craft would have the latest communication equipment and radars to enable effective surveillance.