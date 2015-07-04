KOLKATA: Could the CPM open its doors to former Lok Sabha Speaker Somnath Chatterjee whom it had expelled seven years ago? And the fact that CPM chief Sitaram Yechury is set to share the dais with Chatterjee, on former West Bengal Chief Minister and legendary CPM leader Jyoti Basu’s 102nd birth anniversary on July 8, for the first time since the latter’s ouster from the party could well be a pointer towards the veteran Marxist’s rehabilitation.

A senior West Bengal State CPM Secretariat member had called up Chatterjee requesting him to address the political seminar on Basu and he readily agreed. Left Front chairman and CPM PolitBuro member Biman Bose, former Chief Minister Buddhadeb Bhattacharya and other Left leaders too had sought his presence.

Chatterjee had been ousted from the party in 2008 when the CPM led by former general secretary Prakash Karat withdrew its support to the UPA-I Government on the issue of the Indo-US Civil Nuclear deal and asked the Speaker to resign as he was a CPM MP. However, Chatterjee refused to do so stating that the Chair should be above partisan politics.

Not only that, the octogenarian jurist-turned-politico was critical of Karat’s decision to pull the plug on the Congress-led UPA-I on the issue of the Nuclear deal and described some party leaders as, “Men living in ivory towers without any touch with the masses”.

After taking over as CPM chief, Yechury also endorsed Chatterjee’s past observation and recently said that the Marxists should have withdrawn support on the issue of price rise and not the Nuclear deal.

According to the regimented party’s organisational structure and diktats, comrades are usually asked not to remain in touch with ousted party members. However, Chatterjee has been an exception to this rule and during the 2011 West Bengal Assembly polls several CPM nominees had sought his support and he had addressed public meetings in their respective constituencies.