HAJIPUR: An illegal minigun factory was busted today and a large quantity of arms and ammunitions seized from a locality under Town police station area in Bihar's Vaishali district, a police officer said.

Acting on a tip off, the police raided a hide out near Harsarganj Balaghat Matt where they busted an illegal minigun factory, run by a hardened criminal Md Irshad, Superintendent of Police (SP) Rakesh Kumar said.

A haul of arms and explosives comprising two country-made pistols, two revolvers, 14 rounds of ammunition, six bombs, 25 semi-processed bombs, besides raw material used for making explosives, nine mobile phones, five motorcycles and 219 litre liquor were recovered from the spot, he said.

All bombs were defused under police supervision, Kumar said.

Irshad and his eleven other associates were arrested, the SP said. The Irshad gang was involved in various crimes and was also supplying criminals with motorcycles and weapons on contract in other districts, Kumar added.