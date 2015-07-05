Shah Announces More Appointments

Express News Service By

NEW DELHI: BJP president Amit Shah has come out with the latest list of the party’s new office-bearers. However, he is yet to appoint a treasurer.

As per the latest announcement, Union Health Minister J P Nadda has been reappointed secretary of the BJP Parliamentary Board, thus suggesting that no changes have been made in the party’s top decision-making body. Nadda had ceased to be a BJP general secretary following his elevation to the Cabinet. Party general secretary Ram Madhav will liaise with Jammu & Kashmir government from the party’s side.

It’s a role he has been playing since the BJP cobbled up an alliance with the PDP in the border state.

Madhav and Oil Minister Dharmendra Pradhan have been made election incharges of Assam, which is due for polls next year.

The BJP has high hopes of dislodging three-time Congress Chief Minister Tarun Gogoi there.

Newly appointed party vice-president and Rajya Sabha member Avinash Rai Khanna will also be the organisational election incharge.

The BJP also appointed a spokesperson specifically for economic issues, Gopal Agrawal. He was part of the party committee set up to seek farmers’ suggestions on the contentious Land Bill.

And the reconstitution of various party cells has been in the pipeline since they were dissolved in November.

On June 17, Shah added 10 new members -- three vice-presidents, as many general secretaries and four secretaries. On Friday, he allocated organisational work to his team members while making a few more appointments.

For the first time, the party has also a set up an OBC cell, and made three-time MP S P Bhagel its chief and party secretary Sudha Yadav as the cell incharge.

The party is eyeing OBC votes in Bihar and UP, where OBCs are expected to play a crucial role in the forthcoming state elections.