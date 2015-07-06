NEW DELHI: Facing criticism over handling of the research scholar molestation case, St Stephen's principal Valson Thampu said he would resign if it was proved that "he was a cause of embarrassment to the institution".

Thampu, who is facing demands for resignation for allegedly pressurising the victim to withdraw the complaint, said he had full faith in the Delhi police and slammed the "extra-judicial pressure". "If I am a cause of embarrassment to the institution and it is objectively proved, I will put in my papers that very moment," Thampu, who has been embroiled in controversies ever since he took over as college's principal in 2008, said.

Scores of students, teachers and women rights activists today took to the streets demanding his resignation over the issue. On the protests, Thampu said, "I want to be explicit in

saying this. What is the need to mount extra-judicial pressure on the issue? What is the need to bring various other organisations to disturb the peace of campus?"

"I have absolute trust in competent integrity of Delhi police but it seems to me that the complainant and forces working behind her have no trust," he added. The research scholar, who has alleged she was molested by a college professor and that Thampu had tried to shield him, approached police last week with four recordings that she claimed to have made during her meetings with the principal who had allegedly pressurised her to withdraw the complaint.

Demanding a CBI probe into the issue, Thampu had yesterday claimed that the victim is being used against him by certain elements in college. He, however, did not reveal who those "certain people" are.

He had said that the "purported" recordings made public by the complainant are mischievously edited and a forensic investigation will clear the air. Besides Thampu's resignation, the protesters also demanded that the research supervisor of victim be changed immediately so her PhD doesn't suffer till the time an enquiry is conducted into the matter.