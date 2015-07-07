GUWAHATI: A Shillong woman’s custodial death under mysterious circumstances in Guwahati has led to an uproar both in Assam and Meghalaya.

Victoria Dayoun Kharkongor, 39, was brought to the Dispur police station from the International Hospital in the city at around 9:30pm on Sunday after the hospital authorities had complained that she was “restless”.

“At around 10.20pm, the lady went to the toilet attached to the police station but when she did not come out, the personnel on duty broke open the door and found her hanging with a veil-like piece of cloth,” Guwahati Police Commissioner Mukesh Agarwal told reporters. “She had been found loitering in the complex of the International Hospital and was in a restless state. We still don’t know why she went to the hospital,” Assistant Commissioner of Police S L Baruah told Express.

The police have ordered a probe into the incident, which will be conducted by Joint Commissioner NMASF Haque, who has been given 48 hours to submit the report. “…He (Haque) has been entrusted with the task of conducting an inquiry and asked to submit the report within 48 hours regarding the cause and circumstances leading to the death of the lady and fix responsibility for lapses, if any, on the part of the police personnel,” the police said in a release.

Meanwhile, the influential Krishak Mukti Sangram Samiti (KMSS) alleged that the woman was raped and murdered. “She was raped and murdered but the police are trying to keep things under wraps by suggesting that she was not mentally sound. If that were indeed the case, she should have been taken to a hospital. Why was she brought to the police station?” asked KMSS president Akhil Gogoi.

“We demand a CBI probe into the incident. It will unravel everything,” he added.

Shillong-based rights activist Agnes Kharshiing slammed the police for “lapses”. “The police themselves claimed that the woman was mentally deranged. So when a mentally deranged person was in their custody, they should have been extra careful,” Agnes told Express.

“A person, who is not mentally sound, can take the extreme step. So, why did they allow her to close the door?” the activist argued.