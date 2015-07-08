NEW DELHI:Senior Supreme Court counsel Ram Jethmalani on Tuesday flayed the Centre’s defence of the new law on appointment of judges saying it would compromise on the independence of the judiciary and give primacy to the executive. He said that the entire country was suffering on account of bad politics by bad politicians, who should have no voice in the appointments to the higher courts.

Questioning the need for a new system of appointment of judges replacing the Collegium, he said, “We are suffering from bad politics and we are suffering from bad politicians. The whole political class is under a cloud and should be kept out from the appointment of judges.”

Jethmalani had appeared before a Constitution Bench of Justice Jagdish Singh Khehar, Justice J Chelameswar, Justice Madan B Lokur, Justice Kurian Joseph and Justice Adarsh Kumar Goel hearing the petition challenging the NJAC Constitutional validity.

Underscoring the fact that the appointment of judges was a paramount part of the independence of judiciary, Jethmalani, appearing for one of the petitioners, argued, “If you start (the appointment process) fraudulently, the then judiciary will die. If the previous decision of this court by a Bench of equivalent strength has come to a conclusion that there is a primacy of judiciary in the judicial appointments and is the basic feature of the Constitution, it can certainly not be modified.”

Jethmalani also informed the Bench as to why the Law Minister, who is a member of the Cabinet, can’t be on the NJAC and said, “He possesses economic and political assets and has tremendous capacity to corrupt people if he is corrupt himself.”

According to Jethmalani, the AG has not mentioned in his submission the important judgment of the SC on the issue and said, “The previous judgment of this court is binding. What insults me as a citizen is that the A-G states that the country must adopt the Constitutional model adopted by Pakistan, Sri Lanka and Australia.”