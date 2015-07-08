ASTANA: Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday met Kazakhstan President Nursultan Nazarbayev here.



Modi, who is on a tour of Central Asian countries, met President Nazarbayev on the second day of his visit to Kazakhstan.



A welcome ceremony was held for Modi at the Akorda Presidential Palace.



Nazarbayev, who turned 75 earlier this week, has ruled oil-rich Kazakhstan since 1989.



Nazarbayev, officially titled Leader of the Nation, is a former steelworker who promoted market reforms. He turned Kazakhstan, with an estimated population of 17 million, into the second largest economy in the former Soviet Union and the No.2 oil producer after Russia.