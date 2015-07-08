Home Nation

Vyapam Scam: Namrata Damor Was Smothered to Death, Says Doctor

The post-mortem report of 19-year-old medical student Namrata Damor has revealed that she was smothered to death, a medical expert said.

Published: 08th July 2015 08:42 PM  |   Last Updated: 08th July 2015 09:14 PM   |  A+A-

By IANS

UJJAIN: The post-mortem report of 19-year-old medical student Namrata Damor has revealed that she was smothered to death, a medical expert said here on Wednesday.

Television reporter Akshay Singh had died in mysterious circumstances while investigating her death, which is said to be linked to the Vyapam case that is currently rocking Madhya Pradesh and has even reached the national capital in the form of a petition in the Supreme Court.

Also Read: Death Case of Vyapam Beneficiary to Reopen After Autopsy Terms it Homicidal

B.B. Purohit, a doctor of forensic medicine, told reporters that Namrata had died of asphyxia, while and some nail injuries were also found on her face. 

"There are several causes of asphyxia, but in this case her nose, mouth and throat had been smothered which ultimately stopped her breathing. There are blood stains on her body and all the symptoms of asphysxia exist. After a thorough post-mortem examination, death from asphyxia has been established," Purohit added. 

Superintendent of Police S.M Verma had earlier told the media that an autopsy had been conducted and that Namrata's death appeared to be an accident. The police had then declared Namrata's death as an accident.

Akshay Singh, who was in Meghnagar near Jhabua town, died in mysterious circumstances while investigating Namrata's death.

"As per my medical experience, other than the post-mortem report, any other conclusion about the death will have no scientific basis. Besides, the post-mortem examination, investigation of the spot can also prove immensely helpful in the case," Purohit added.

The Vyapam scam is an admission and recruitment scam involving politicians, senior officials and businessmen in Madhya Pradesh. 

Ever since the Vyapam case has emerged, Namrata's death has constantly been under the scanner. Namrata was a second year medical student at Government Mahatma Gandhi Memorial (MGM) medical college in Indore. Her body was found near the railway tracks in Ujjain district in 2012.

According to Police, Namrata had boarded the Indore-Bilaspur train and was travelling to Jabalpur. Her brother Deependra identified the body 22 days after her death. 

As per a Special investigation team (SIT) report, there have been 33 deaths in Vyapam scam but Namrata's death has not been included. Her death occurred before the formation of the SIT team.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Farmers at Parliament Street during Day II of their Kisan Mukti March on Friday | Parveen Negi
National Farmers' day: Looking back at the Farmers' Marches of 2018
Tribal culture in limelight in Vijayawada
Gallery
In this December 1968, file photo made available by NASA, Lt. Col. William A. Anders, Apollo 8 lunar module pilot, looks out of a window during the spaceflight. (NASA via AP, File)
NASA's first flight to moon marks 50th anniversary
Indonesia's disaster management agency says the death toll from a tsunami believed to be triggered by a volcanic eruption has climbed to 281, with over 1000 others injured and 28 missing. (Photo | AP)
Death toll in Indonesia tsunami rises to 281
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp