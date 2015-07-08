Vyapam Scam: Namrata Damor Was Smothered to Death, Says Doctor

IANS By

UJJAIN: The post-mortem report of 19-year-old medical student Namrata Damor has revealed that she was smothered to death, a medical expert said here on Wednesday.



Television reporter Akshay Singh had died in mysterious circumstances while investigating her death, which is said to be linked to the Vyapam case that is currently rocking Madhya Pradesh and has even reached the national capital in the form of a petition in the Supreme Court.

Also Read: Death Case of Vyapam Beneficiary to Reopen After Autopsy Terms it Homicidal



B.B. Purohit, a doctor of forensic medicine, told reporters that Namrata had died of asphyxia, while and some nail injuries were also found on her face.



"There are several causes of asphyxia, but in this case her nose, mouth and throat had been smothered which ultimately stopped her breathing. There are blood stains on her body and all the symptoms of asphysxia exist. After a thorough post-mortem examination, death from asphyxia has been established," Purohit added.



Superintendent of Police S.M Verma had earlier told the media that an autopsy had been conducted and that Namrata's death appeared to be an accident. The police had then declared Namrata's death as an accident.



Akshay Singh, who was in Meghnagar near Jhabua town, died in mysterious circumstances while investigating Namrata's death.



"As per my medical experience, other than the post-mortem report, any other conclusion about the death will have no scientific basis. Besides, the post-mortem examination, investigation of the spot can also prove immensely helpful in the case," Purohit added.



The Vyapam scam is an admission and recruitment scam involving politicians, senior officials and businessmen in Madhya Pradesh.



Ever since the Vyapam case has emerged, Namrata's death has constantly been under the scanner. Namrata was a second year medical student at Government Mahatma Gandhi Memorial (MGM) medical college in Indore. Her body was found near the railway tracks in Ujjain district in 2012.



According to Police, Namrata had boarded the Indore-Bilaspur train and was travelling to Jabalpur. Her brother Deependra identified the body 22 days after her death.



As per a Special investigation team (SIT) report, there have been 33 deaths in Vyapam scam but Namrata's death has not been included. Her death occurred before the formation of the SIT team.