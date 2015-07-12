NEW DELHI: To check wasteful duplication of effort while responding to RTI queries, the Centre has asked all departments to do an analysis of information sought often by applicants and suo-motu make such details public.

The move comes following a recommendation by a Parliamentary Standing Committee in this regard.

"The Committee feels that all ministries, departments or organisations themselves must encourage suo-motu disclosure of relevant information. The Committee suggests the publishing of RTI requests and their replies on the websites of the departments so that duplicity of requests is avoided.

"All departments must make an analysis of information which is sought most often from applicants and provide it on their website as suo-motu disclosure," Parliamentary Standing Committee on Personnel, Public Grievances, Law and Justice had said in its report.

The Department of Personnel and Training (DoPT) on Thursday wrote to all ministries seeking "strict compliance" of the Committee's recommendations.

The DoPT has been asking all central government departments to suo-motu make public governance-related information being held by them.

"Despite directions, not all ministries have followed it. Some ministries have started putting RTI queries and their response on their websites. Action will be taken if they do not start doing it," a senior DoPT official said.

The DoPT had earlier this month asked all departments to put information related to employees' transfer and posting in public domain promptly to reduce the number of RTI applications.

"Access to information should be made user-friendly for which appropriate information technology infrastructure should be suitably designed, developed and operationalised," it had said.

The Right to Information (RTI) Act guarantees time-bound response to citizens' queries on matters of governance.