SRINAGAR: Over 7,000 people joined a mega 'Iftar' party on the banks of the Dal Lake here on Saturday which event managers claimed was the largest-ever single such event in the World.



Sponsored by many local business houses, over 7,000 fasting Muslims gathered in the foothills of the Zabarwan Hills by the banks of the lake to break their day-long Ramadan fast.



The organizers had spread carpets on the pedestrian mall along two-km-long stretch and laid out food items and drinks for the devout who came in large numbers to create a record for the largest single 'Iftar'.



"The previous record for the single-largest 'Iftaar' in the world was created in Sharjah where over 3,000 devoout sat over a 1.3-km-long stretch to break their daylong fast," said an official of local event management company 'Loud Beetle'.



"Our 'Iftaar' party was attended by over 7,000 people and it was spread over two km," he said.