MUZAFFARNAGAR: The father of the slain witness in the sexual assault case against self—styled godman Asaram Bapu has once again demanded a CBI inquiry into his son's murder.

Naresh Gupta has sought a CBI probe into the murder of his son Akhil alleging that the local police failed to trace the accused here yesterday.

He was reacting to one more witness' killing in Shahjahanpur.

Talking to reporters here, Naresh said that he has sent a letter to the Gujarat government, demanding a CBI probe into his son's murder.

He said that local police has failed to trace the culprits even after six months since the incident took place.

35—year—old Akhil Gupta, a former cook and personal aide of Asaram, was the prime witness in the rape case against the self—styled godman in Surat.

He was shot dead on Jansath Road under New Mandi police station area in Muzaffarnagar on his way back home by unidentified assailants on January 11.