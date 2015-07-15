DARJEELING: Incessant rains triggered landslide in Kalimpong area which caused a house to collapse and badly damaged the main road, snapping its surface communication with Sikkim.

There was no report of any casualty or injury to anyone.

The landslide following incessant rains in the area for the past few days damaged about 300 meters of the Kalimpong main road last night, Darjeeling District Magistrate Anurag Srivastava said today.

He said since the road was the only route of Kalimpong to Sikkim, its damage had snapped its connectivity with Sikkim. One house in 6 mile area of Kalimpong also collapsed, but there was no report of any injury to people.

Efforts were underway to repair the road as early as possible, he said.