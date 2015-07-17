NEW DELHI: Concerned over the increased use of mobile phone jammers, the Cabinet Secretariat has decided to issue stringent guidelines to crackdown on persons who are misusing such devices that are available off the shelf.

Even if security agencies providing VVIPs security want to use jammers in convoys, they will have to provide details of threat perception in a proscribed format.

New norms evolved by the Secretary (Security) under Cabinet Secretariat has made it clear that private sector organisations and individuals cannot procure and use jammers in the country and even state, defence and police forces authorised to use jammers need to take prior permission of Secretary (Security) justifying the procurement of the device.

Pocket mobile phone jammers are available in the open market for Rs 3,000 to Rs 5,000. New rules suggest that mobile phone jammers can be procured only by defence forces, state police departments, jail authorities and Central government security agencies.

Jammer models manufactured by PSUs Electronics Corporation of India Limited (ECIL) Bharat Electronics Limited (BEL) are evaluated by agencies concerned and if some examination bodies under the Centre and states want to use it during examinations to prevent unfair means, will be allowed take it on rent from authorised PSUs.

“Statutory examination conducting bodies may seek prior approval of Secretary (Security).. giving details of examination centres where jammers are proposed to be deployed,” the new jammer policy said.