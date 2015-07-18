JAMMU: Seven persons were today arrested on sedition charges for allegedly raising pro-Pakistan, pro- freedom slogans in Kishtwar area of Jammu and Kashmir, a senior police officer said.

"Seven people have been arrested and booked under sedition charges for raising pro freedom, pro-Pakistan and anti-India slogans soon after the commencement of the Eid prayers today," said the officer.

He said seven people were identified by the police and taken into custody and later arrested for provoking people for anti-national activities. He said that the situation in the town was by and large peaceful as the trouble makers have been put behind the bars.