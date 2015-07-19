NEW DELHI: Indian Environment Minister Prakash Javadekar on Sunday called upon the developed world to refrain from introducing any new agenda at the eleventh hour and ensure the success of the upcoming Climate Conference in Paris in December.



His statement came at the Major Economies Forum on Energy and Climate Change at Luxembourg after some countries suggested that "annexes" should not be reflected in the new agreement as Intended Nationally Determined Contributions (INDCs) will themselves result in differentiation through self-differentiation.



Countries across the world have committed themselves to creating a new international climate agreement with the conclusion of the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC) Conference of the Parties (COP21) in Paris in December.



In preparation, countries have agreed to publicly outline what climate actions they intend to take post-2020 under a new international agreement, in their INDCs, which will largely determine whether the world achieves an ambitious 2015 agreement and is put on a path toward a low-carbon, climate-resilient future.



Javadekar also said that new agenda must not be introduced for giving a chance to the "actions" under Nationally Determined Contributions (NDCs).



"We should not forget that what will lapse is the Kyoto Protocol and not the UNFCCC. We should not try to rewrite the Convention. Annexes are part of the Convention's basic structure stemming from historical responsibility of countries," he said, appealing to let Paris be an event for celebration of a universal, yet differentiated new agreement, where every country takes action which it determines on its own.



Such collective action will address the challenge of climate change, he said.