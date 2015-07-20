HC Expedites Hearing on Plea Against BJP Leader's NDMC Appointment

PTI By

NEW DELHI: Delhi High Court today decided to expedite hearing on a plea of an AAP MLA challenging the Centre's decision to appoint BJP leader Karan Singh Tanwar as Vice Chairman (VC) of New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC).

The BJP leader, who was appointed as NDMC VC on July 8 through a government notification, was administered oath of office today.

A bench of Chief Justice G Rohini and Justice Jayant Nath directed the judge hearing the plea filed by AAP MLA Surender Singh for cancellation of Tanwar's appointment, to hear the matter "on the ground of urgency" raised in the petition.

"Due to the (serious) issue raised in the writ petition with regard to appointment of the respondent (former BJP MLA), it would be appropriate to advance the hearing. We also direct the respondents (Centre, Delhi government, NDMC and Tanwar) that counter affidavit be filed on their behalf...

"Single judge to hear the matter on August 7. It will hear and dispose of the writ petition in accordance with law, seeing the urgency raised in the writ petition," the bench said.

The bench was hearing an appeal against the single judge's July 15 order in which it had said that "in my view, the grant of interim order would amount to granting the relief sought in the petition".

The single judge had already issued notices to all respondents and sought their responses within two weeks while listing the matter for further hearing on September three.

Interestingly, Tanwar has also filed a plea against AAP MLA in the High Court alleging that he has a fake graduation degree. Tanwar had lost to Singh in the last assembly elections from the Delhi Cantonment constituency.

Singh has moved the court challenging the Centre's July 8 notification appointing Tanwar as the NDMC Vice Chairman and has sought cancellation of his appointment.