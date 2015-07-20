Home Nation

HC Expedites Hearing on Plea Against BJP Leader's NDMC Appointment

Delhi HC decided to expedite hearing on a plea of an AAP MLA challenging Centre\'s decision to appoint Karan as VC of NDMC.

Published: 20th July 2015 09:01 PM  |   Last Updated: 20th July 2015 09:01 PM   |  A+A-

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Delhi High Court today decided to expedite hearing on a plea of an AAP MLA challenging the Centre's decision to appoint BJP leader Karan Singh Tanwar as Vice Chairman (VC) of New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC).

The BJP leader, who was appointed as NDMC VC on July 8 through a government notification, was administered oath of office today.

A bench of Chief Justice G Rohini and Justice Jayant Nath directed the judge hearing the plea filed by AAP MLA Surender Singh for cancellation of Tanwar's appointment, to hear the matter "on the ground of urgency" raised in the petition.

"Due to the (serious) issue raised in the writ petition with regard to appointment of the respondent (former BJP MLA), it would be appropriate to advance the hearing. We also direct the respondents (Centre, Delhi government, NDMC and Tanwar) that counter affidavit be filed on their behalf...

"Single judge to hear the matter on August 7. It will hear and dispose of the writ petition in accordance with law, seeing the urgency raised in the writ petition," the bench said.

The bench was hearing an appeal against the single judge's July 15 order in which it had said that "in my view, the grant of interim order would amount to granting the relief sought in the petition".

The single judge had already issued notices to all respondents and sought their responses within two weeks while listing the matter for further hearing on September three.

Interestingly, Tanwar has also filed a plea against AAP MLA in the High Court alleging that he has a fake graduation degree. Tanwar had lost to Singh in the last assembly elections from the Delhi Cantonment constituency.

Singh has moved the court challenging the Centre's July 8 notification appointing Tanwar as the NDMC Vice Chairman and has sought cancellation of his appointment.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Farmers at Parliament Street during Day II of their Kisan Mukti March on Friday | Parveen Negi
National Farmers' day: Looking back at the Farmers' Marches of 2018
Tribal culture in limelight in Vijayawada
Gallery
In this December 1968, file photo made available by NASA, Lt. Col. William A. Anders, Apollo 8 lunar module pilot, looks out of a window during the spaceflight. (NASA via AP, File)
NASA's first flight to moon marks 50th anniversary
Indonesia's disaster management agency says the death toll from a tsunami believed to be triggered by a volcanic eruption has climbed to 281, with over 1000 others injured and 28 missing. (Photo | AP)
Death toll in Indonesia tsunami rises to 281
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp