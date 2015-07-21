NEW DELHI: A day after veteran BJP leader and former Himachal chief minister Shanta Kumar’s letters to party chief Amit Shah demanding an internal Lokpal to tackle the cases of corruption like Vyapam became public, the saffron party snubbed him for saying so.

BJP leaders even accused Kumar of getting swayed by the Congress propaganda, and even chided him saying he should have also raised corruption of Congress CM.

Union Minister Rajiv Pratap Rudy said, "We generally consider Shanta Kumar a very mature leader. But it seems that he has been carried away by the propaganda of the Congress. Whatever he has said or written, we completely disassociate with Shanta Kumar's version."

Telecom minister Ravi Shankar Prasad while adding that Shah would reply to Shanta Kumar’s letter, said, “if his heart was so pained, then he should also have spoken about (chief minister) Virbhadra Singh.” The Himachal Chief Minister is facing corruption charges and currently CBI probe is underway.

Kumar in his letter written on July 10 to Shah said fingers from "Rajasthan to Maharashtra are being pointed at us" while Vyapam scam has "made all of us bow our heads in shame".

As he came under attack, Shanta Kumar said he had merely stated his “mann ki baat.” He denied that he was unhappy with the party leadership and said he will abide by whatever decision Modi and Shah take on the matter. "I have written the letter and I stand by every word of it. Our government has made glorious achievements in one year after it won a historic victory. After that stains have started to appear in places. With achievement, your head is held high. Stains cause pain in the heart," he said.

Shanta Kumar had sought constitution of an "ethics committee" which, he said, should act like a Lokpal to "keep a check on leaders in the government".

In his letter, the 80-year-old leader said that eclipse hit the party when leaders were celebrating the achievements of the government. "All the accusations levelled at us in some states would not have started suddenly. It would have begun earlier... Some people would have discussed it but due to the absence of any proper mechanism, timely action could not be taken. The party

is paying price for it across the country today for this."

Kumar's letter stated that when the Jan Sangh was formed, the emphasis was on "value-based politics". "Gradually, we came to power, and became a ruling party...people started making compromises with those values, and here began the politics of power," he said adding that Modi's Gujarat model of governance was good and helped party win elections.