GHAZIABAD: The BJP today demanded action against Sawamjadi Party councillors for allegedly damaging the mayor's office here.

A delegation of BJP Councillors and local leaders handed a memorandum to Additional DM Rakshpal Singh over the issue, BJP corporator Anil Swami said.

They also met Senior Superintendent of Police Dharmendra Singh Yadav and demanded registration of an FIR against SP councillors for their unruly behavior yesterday, he said.

The BJP leaders alleged that Samajwadi Party councillors and supporters led by their city president Sanjay Yadav entered the Mayor's office yesterday and overturned the furniture kept there.

While retreating, they pulled off the Mayor's name plate and stomped over it, the BJP leaders said.

They warned of a mass agitation if an FIR is not registered and stern action not initiated against the SP workers within 24 hours.